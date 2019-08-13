Man on Toronto’s most-wanted list arrested in U.S.

Toronto police confirm to Global News that Akil Whyte, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a Toronto homicide, has been arrested south of the border.

Akil Whyte, 24 years old at the time, was wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Hamilton, Ont., man at a parking lot in Toronto’s north end on April 21, 2017.

Police said Whyte is currently in U.S. custody and has not yet been extradited.

Toronto police said a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times by two men while sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue.

The victim, identified as Leonard Pinnock, was not from the area had travelled to the location to drop off a friend, according to investigators.

Police, at the time, released a graphic surveillance video of the shooting in May with the hope that someone could recognize the suspects.

In the video, two men can be seen approaching the vehicle from Bowie Street and firing several rounds.

Investigators have yet to release exactly when and where Whyte was arrested in the U.S.

WATCH: (May 25, 2017) WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT ⁠— Toronto police release shocking surveillance footage depicting two suspects fatally shooting Hamilton resident Leonard Pinnock in Toronto’s north end

— With files from Jessica Patton.