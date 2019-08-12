2 men charged with attempted murder following shooting in downtown Halifax

Two men from Dartmouth have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Halifax’s downtown last week.

Devonte Denzel McNeil, 26, and Demarqus Shane Beals, 30, have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Beals and McNeil were arrested about 10 minutes later inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street, where a police dog also found a handgun.

Police have Dresden Row at Spring Garden blocked off. Officers are investigating a confirmed shooting. pic.twitter.com/KrRB5gdiFn — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) August 9, 2019

Police say they were alerted by the QEII Health Sciences Centre at around 1:20 a.m. that a 27-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Court documents reveal the shooting victim was Robert Chan. In a press release Friday, police said they believed the suspects and victim knew each other.

Investigators are looking for a third person who may have been involved in the shooting. Police describe him as a black man in his mid- to late-20s with his hair in braids and wearing a blue shirt.

The court documents allege Devonte McNeil was the shooter. He faces nine additional firearm charges on top of the attempted murder accusation.

Both McNeil and Beals appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday and were remanded back into custody.

They’re scheduled to return to court next week.

