Regina man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint Friday night

A Regina man, 33, was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint Friday night in the area of the 5000 block of 4th Avenue, according to Regina police.

Officers arrived in the area at about 10:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

They say the man was walking when he was approached by four suspects who demanded personal items from him while wielding firearms.

The victim complied and was then assaulted by the suspects, police said. He was able to run away following the incident.

The suspects were last seen driving eastbound.

When police arrived, the man was transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects may be known to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident was one of two assaults that occurred Friday evening in northwest Regina.

The other incident involved bear spray and occurred in the 1000 block of Aberdeen Street at about 7 p.m.

Anyone who has information to assist police may contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).