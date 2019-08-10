Crime
August 10, 2019 2:43 pm

Regina man bear sprayed in random attack Friday evening

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are looking for two suspects involved in an alleged random bear spray attack Friday evening in northwest Regina.

A 37-year-old man was the victim of a random bear spray assault in Regina on Friday evening, according to police.

It was reported to police that the man was in the 1000 block of Aberdeen Street at about 7 p.m. when two men drove up in a white SUV and sprayed him.

The suspects then drove off in an unknown direction.

The man who was sprayed did not sustain injuries or require medical attention from the attack.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the two suspects, described as men with thin builds, both wearing red hats.

In Canada, bear spray is legal for use against bears but is a prohibited weapon if used on humans.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

