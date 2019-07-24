Regina police charge boy following alleged bear spray incident

A Regina boy, 17, is facing assault charges following an incident involving a weapon on Tuesday night, according to police.

Regina police say a suspect allegedly entered a business on the 4600 block of Albert Street shortly before 11 p.m. and sprayed bear spray at the employees.

The suspect left the business in a vehicle, police say.

According to police, EMS were called and attended those affected by the assault.

Police say they were later called to the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue for a report of a disturbance involving a boy.

The boy was arrested and through the investigation, police determined he was the suspect from the previous incident.

Police say he will make his first appearance in youth court Wednesday afternoon.