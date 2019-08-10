Sports
August 10, 2019 3:32 pm
Updated: August 10, 2019 3:35 pm

Ontario teen Bianca Andreescu advances to Rogers Cup final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the final of the Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over American Sofia Kenin.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finally put the contest away on her fifth match point.

Andreescu had three chances to finish the match before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back every time.

Despite a lengthy second set, this is the first time at the tournament that Andreescu was not taken to the full three sets by her opponent.

Andreescu will face the winner of a semifinal between Serena Williams and Marie Bouzkova on Sunday.

This a breaking news story and will be updated.

