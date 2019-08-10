Crime
August 10, 2019 3:21 pm

Suspicious package shuts down parts of Stoney Trail NE

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary police discover suspicious package at Stoney Trail between McKnight Boulevard and 96 Avenue NE. Aug. 10, 2019.

Tim Webber, Global News
A A

Calgary police shut down parts of Stoney Trail in the northeast because of a suspicious package Saturday morning.

The item was discovered at Stoney Trail between McKnight Boulevard and 96 Avenue NE.

As of 1 p.m. residents and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic on southbound Stoney Trail was being rerouted onto Country Hills Boulevard NE.

At around 1 p.m., police said the tactical unit was on scene, assessing the item.

It’s unclear what the package contains. The investigation continues.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
calgary 96 Ave
Calgary Police
Calgary Traffic
Country Hills Boulevard
McKnight Boulevard
Stoney Trail NE
Suspicious Package

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.