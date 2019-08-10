Suspicious package shuts down parts of Stoney Trail NE
Calgary police shut down parts of Stoney Trail in the northeast because of a suspicious package Saturday morning.
The item was discovered at Stoney Trail between McKnight Boulevard and 96 Avenue NE.
As of 1 p.m. residents and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
Traffic on southbound Stoney Trail was being rerouted onto Country Hills Boulevard NE.
At around 1 p.m., police said the tactical unit was on scene, assessing the item.
It’s unclear what the package contains. The investigation continues.
More to come…
