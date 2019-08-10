Another person arrested in August long weekend, downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have arrested another man in connection to a shooting in the downtown core over the August long weekend.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 to reports of a shooting in the area of Lombard and Church streets.

Investigators said the shooting occurred between a vehicle that pulled up next to a parked car and began firing several shots — injuring two men seated inside the parked car.

According to police, after the initial shots were fired, Malieck Mohamed, 19, who was also inside the parked vehicle, began shooting back several shots at the first vehicle.

Officers said Mohamed then fled the area on foot.

After a search warrant was executed by police, investigators said they found and seized a loaded firearm in the area of Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East.

Officers have charged Mohamed with two counts of attempted murder and several other offences.

On Friday, police arrested and charged Yasin Bassey, 27, Khumane Agil, 40, and Mohamed Mahdi, 29, with three counts of attempted murder and several other charges in connection to the same shooting.

Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect, Hassan Hassan, 27, from Toronto, who is also facing similar charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.