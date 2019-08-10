Man seriously injured following overnight shooting at airport hotel in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man is seriously injured after an overnight shooting outside an airport hotel in Etobicoke.

Officers responded to the call just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a person shot at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Toronto airport hotel, near Carlingview Drive and Dixon Road.

Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said the 30-year-old victim was found on the north side of the building, suffering gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Although officers will be canvassing the area, Proctor told media that there will be difficulties due to the amount of people staying at the hotel that are not familiar with the area.

“The challenges are always to obtain witnesses and try to find out who saw what and what they have to offer us,” he said.

There’s no word yet on suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.