South Shore family wants to publicly thank Montreal police officer

A South Shore family wants to publicly thank a Montreal police officer who they sent went above and beyond the call of duty.

On Tuesday, Sarah Yahia’s car was having issues while she was driving on Decarie boulevard.

“I’m talking to him [my husband] and I’m telling him something’s wrong with the car. As I’m talking to him, the tire blows,” Yahia says.

There is no service road where she was, so she pulled her car to the side of the highway with her three daughters in tow.

“By the time I think to myself ‘OK, I have to call the cops or something’, the cop pulls up behind me. I have to admit my first [thought] was ‘uhhh, uh-oh,'” Yahia explained, thinking that she would get a ticket.

But as it turns out, the Montreal police officer only wanted to offer his help.

Yahia says he took the family to a safe spot and even took care of her three young daughters.

“I’m talking on the phone on the parking lot and I can hear my kids in the speaker of the car and I’m like, ‘Oh no!’ This whole time I’m like, ‘Ah! I hope they’re not being annoying and you know, they’re pressing sirens and stuff,'” Yahia said while laughing.

“It really made a bad situation enjoyable. Honestly, I almost had fun. It was fun,” Yahia admitted with a smile.

Grateful for the kindness, her husband Sammy Theodore took to social media to thank the officer.

“Kudos to this officer who gives his profession and his team a good name,” the post read in part.

Since it was published on Wednesday, the post has gone viral, having received thousands of shares and comments. Some of the comments read: “finally a great cop story; good job officer and what highway was this? I’m going to have some car issues on that road.”

“I don’t know this police officer,” Theodore said. “I probably may not come across him but if you ever see him, give him a hug for me, because I thank him for taking care of my family in this occasion particularly.”

