Longueuil police officers honour 4-year-old promise to dying colleague

The first day of kindergarten is a special day in every kid’s life and one Longueuil father made sure it was a day his twins would treasure forever.

The boys, William and Tristan, made a grand entrance on their first day of school — each getting a chauffeured ride to school in a police car.

But none of it would have been possible, without the help of Dominic Ahier, Yanick Bissonnette and Philippe Tessier, three Longueuil police officers.

In a heartwarming video posted to YouTube, the trio fulfills a promise they made four years ago to the boys’ dad, Det. Sgt. Sébastien Glaude, just before he died from cancer in 2014.

In the video, Ahier explains it was a letter that Glaude wrote to them when his health started failing, that prompted the promise.

“It was one line that struck us, and it was something that he repeated to us often, ‘Guys, if you could, bring my boys to school in a police car on their first day of school,'” Ahier said.

For Ahier, keeping that promise was only natural.

“It was an important day,” he said. “It makes everyone feel good.”

And more importantly, it was a way to keep Glaude’s memory alive.

“Hey buddy, we won’t forget you,” Ahier said.