Pistol, drugs, cash seized during ‘high-risk takedown,’ say Kelowna RCMP

Two young men were arrested in Kelowna on Thursday following what police called a “high-risk” traffic stop that also involved a gun, cash and drugs being seized.

According to the RCMP, a firearms complaint triggered the arrest, with the incident starting along the 900 block of Leon Avenue.

There, police say a motorist called 911 at approximately 6:20 p.m. after allegedly seeing the driver of a black Chrysler 300 point a firearm at him.

Police say they were told the Chrysler then left the area, but was seen heading west along Harvey Avenue towards the bridge.

Officers flooded the downtown area in search of the suspect car, but it wasn’t immediately located, though it was later spotted in the Dilworth Drive area.

“RCMP managed to box in the suspect vehicle and perform a high-risk take down, which resulted in the driver being taken into police custody without incident,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The passenger, however, failed to follow police commands and fled from the vehicle on foot. A short foot chase ensued, and the passenger was apprehended close by without further incident.”

Police say a 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges. They were held in custody and were expected to appear in court on Friday.

Along with the two arrests, police say they seized various quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, along with cash and a fully loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was said to be within arm’s reach of the driver.