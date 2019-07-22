Video captures RCMP takedown of man accused of attacking people with syringe

Video has emerged of a police takedown that shows police arresting a man accused of attacking strangers with a hypodermic needle in a Burnaby mall.

According to Burnaby RCMP the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday at Metrotown Mall.

In the video, which was posted to social media site Reddit, an officer can be heard telling a man to get on the ground and not to move, while kicking a backpack to the side.

“Don’t move! Police! Do not move!” the officer can be heard yelling.

A second officer then takes a position behind the first officer who keeps his firearm pointed at the man lying on the mall floor.

“Listen to me, do not move, do you understand? You are under arrest,” says the first officer.

The second officer then approaches the suspect and handcuffs him.

Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested and police are recommending three charges of assault with a weapon, with another two possible.

“We received a report of a man stabbing people at Metrotown Mall with a needle,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj, adding police had reviewed the cell phone video and will be “taking [it] into account.”

“The needle actually had a cap on it, so there are actually no injuries to the victims. They’re a little worked up, of course, because you’re not expecting that at the mall,” he said.

The RCMP said three alleged victims were located and interviewed at the scene. Two other potential victims were seen in CCTV footage, but police have not been able to identify them yet, said Kalanj.

Police are asking anyone who believes they were assaulted in the incident to come forward.

