Josh Duhamel spotted in Millbrook shooting Netflix series ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

A new $40-million Netflix series called Jupiter’s Legacy came to the village of Millbrook on Thursday.

A few scenes were shot on King Street and featured actor Josh Duhamel. He was seen walking along King Street and attracted fans from across the region.

“It looked like dust bowl days out there,” Kawartha Quilting and Sewing Ltd. owner Erik Skjaveland said, describing the scene of the shoot.

“It was pretty funny when Josh Duhamel showed up and it’s amazing how many more ladies were walking outside looking around,” Skjaveland said with a laugh. “Apparently he’s a draw.

“You could tell that this was a big-budget production because everybody was there with a purpose and they were friendly and reasonably efficient.”

The series centres on the world’s first generation of superheroes. It is set in the present day and follows the elder statesmen of the superhero world, as well as their children.

Jupiter’s Legacy is the fourth production to take place in the village this year.

With all the excitement comes a lot of preparation. Some storefronts along King Street were completely transformed and repainted to reflect the time frame of the production. The scenes are set in the 1930s, when the elder generation of superheroes gained their powers.

“It’s so incredible to have this happening,” said Millbrook BIA chair Christine McCulloch. “They kind of look over the area and see what they want to shoot or what buildings they want to shoot, and from there they approach the business owners to see can they repaint and they have to put everything back once they are done in a day or two.”

And with all the transformations comes a lot of spending.

“Home Hardware loves it when these movies come into town,” said Nancy Britton, who works at the store. “They give us so much joy. They come in, they buy product, and we just love it. We’re so pleased to know we are here for them.”

McCulloch says “a lot of money” is spent within the village during production and business people are also compensated.

But for some businesses, the transition is not as seamless. The owner of The Valley Shoppe, Louis Kennedy, said that while it’s incredible Millbrook is getting nationwide attention, her store has to shut down and it can be a challenge working with some production crews.

“It can get very invasive, and I think for the smaller stores it can be a real challenge,” said Skjaveland.

But at the end of the day, many are happy to be featured in the movie.

“You can say, ‘Hey, that was our store in that show!'” said Skjaveland.

Jupiter’s Legacy is set to premiere on Netflix in 2020.