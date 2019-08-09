Brockville man charged with forcible confinement, sexual assault in Peterborough

A Brockville man has been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault following an incident at a Peterborough residence on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says during the early morning hours, the man allegedly assaulted a person in a residence. Police say the man then allegedly prevented the individual from leaving by blocking the doors. The man and victim know each other, police said, but did not state the relationship.

Police say the incident lasted approximately two hours.

The victim eventually “escaped” to a neighbour’s residence, where police were called, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Dan Maclean.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man after an investigation. He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim, police stated.

