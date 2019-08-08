Yoga instructor charged with sexual assault of 2 clients in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a yoga instructor is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions in Oshawa.

Officers said the women, who were clients, came forward to police alleging inappropriate touching.

Investigators said 36-year-old Kevin Campbell was charged with two counts of sexual assault for two separate incidents that took place between May and June.

READ MORE: Hot yoga founder ordered to pay in $900,000 in harassment lawsuit

According to police, the accused was working as an instructor at the GoodLife Fitness located at Oshawa Centre.

Investigators believe the suspect may also be working at other yoga studios in the city.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Second settlement announced in sexual harassment suit against RCMP (Jul 2019)