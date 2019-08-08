STARS Air Ambulance
August 8, 2019 11:49 pm

Man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Airdrie

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A man was airlifted to Foothills Hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Airdrie on Thursday.

Michael King / Global News
A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre after a car crash northwest of Airdrie Thursday night.

Officials said the man was transported in critical, life-threatening condition.

The single-vehicle collision happened near the intersection of Township Road 274 and Range Road 20.

STARS was called out from Calgary, landing on the rural road before transporting the driver just before 8 p.m.

STARS said the man was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Emergency crews from Airdrie, Madden and Balzac also responded, and Township Road 274 was closed while RCMP investigated the cause of the crash.

