Man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Airdrie

A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre after a car crash northwest of Airdrie Thursday night.

Officials said the man was transported in critical, life-threatening condition.

The single-vehicle collision happened near the intersection of Township Road 274 and Range Road 20.

STARS was called out from Calgary, landing on the rural road before transporting the driver just before 8 p.m.

STARS said the man was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Emergency crews from Airdrie, Madden and Balzac also responded, and Township Road 274 was closed while RCMP investigated the cause of the crash.

TWP RD 274 CRASH – @STARSambulance and emergency crews from the area responding to a single-car crash at TWP RD 274 and RR 20. One person has been airlifted, more details to come #yyc #airdrie @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/AHY9MZXMKg — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) August 9, 2019