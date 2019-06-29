Alberta Highway Crash
June 29, 2019 9:18 pm

Airdrie RCMP looking to identify SUV driver who ran away after Highway 2 crash

Police responded to a crash at Highway 2 and Highway 567 on Saturday morning.

Traffic on Highway 2 was diverted for “several hours” after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday, according to RCMP.

Airdrie RCMP responded to the scene at Highway 2 and Highway 567 at 6:10 a.m.

Police said a car heading north on Highway 2 was rear-ended by an SUV, which caused it to roll and catch fire. Firefighters put out the blaze.

The lone male SUV driver ran away while the car driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the man or his SUV, as the investigation continues.

