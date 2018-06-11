Crime
RCMP investigate ‘strange incident’ of cattle struck by hit-and-run driver near Airdrie

RCMP in Airdrie are investigating an unusual hit and run case involving a herd of cattle.

“It’s a very strange incident, not something we hear every day,” Const. Dan Martin said. “Never have I seen this before in my service.”

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, while members of a ranching family were moving 110 head of cattle across a rural stretch of Yankee Valley Boulevard, 15 kilometres east of Airdrie.

The family was controlling traffic and one truck had pulled over to let the herd go by when a car reportedly passed the truck and plowed into the line of cows.

The driver stopped briefly and then drove off, police said.

The hit and run left four cattle injured, one of them was later put down.

The car is described as a silver Honda Civic, which lost its driver’s side mirror in the collision, with possible damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Its license plate turned out to be stolen, and police believe the driver, a man approximately 20 years old, may have also stolen the Civic.

“It’s quite a concerning crime,” Martin said. “We’re lucky that no humans were hurt in this incident.”

Airdrie RCMP are continuing their investigation, asking anyone who might know anything that would help to contact them.

