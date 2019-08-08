Police seeking more information after ‘apparent abduction’ in Burlington

Halton Regional Police are asking the public for information after receiving information that a male pedestrian in Burlington was assaulted and possibly abducted against his will.

Police said in a statement released Thursday night that the pedestrian was walking on the south side of Queensway Drive near Cleta Street, west of Guelph Line and Highway 403, at around 1:45 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up to where he was walking.

Officers said a suspect in a silver Dodge Caravan and two suspects in a black Honda Civic, the driver and passenger, got out of the vehicles and chased the unidentified pedestrian to a home.

“The unidentified male appeared to be assaulted by the three suspects before being put into the van,” investigators said.

“Evidence suggests that the unidentified male was taken from the area against his will in the silver Dodge Caravan.”

Police said the van was last seen driving southbound on Cleta Drive toward Glenwood School Drive, adding the location(s) of the pedestrian and four suspects is unknown.

“The Halton Regional Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of the unidentified male and would like to speak to anyone, including that male, who can provide information about this incident,” officers said.

Investigators described the pedestrian as appearing to be in his 30s, adding he was last seen wearing dark-coloured shorts and a black-and-green t-shirt.

The passenger of the caravan was described as a male and having a slim build. He wasn’t wearing a shirt and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts. The driver of the Honda was described as a male and he was last seen wearing a tan-coloured baseball hat, black pants with white stripes down a leg, white shoes and a white t-shirt. The passenger of the Honda was described as a male and he was last seen wearing black track pants, a black hoodie and white high-top shoes.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2310 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.