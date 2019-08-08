6 arrested in connection to break and enters in Oakville and Burlington: police

Six suspects have been arrested after an investigation into a rash of break and enters in Oakville and Burlington.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the break-ins generally happened in the daytime as suspects would knock at the front door of the targeted home and rob it if there was no answer.

Investigators say in most cases the suspects gained entry by “smashing patio doors,” then ransacking the residences and fleeing in awaiting vehicles.

Most of the robberies occurred in the areas of Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line in Oakville and in the area of Guelph Line and South Drive in Burlington.

Police say a tip from a Burlington resident aided in identifying the six suspects by providing a licence plate captured on a home surveillance system.

The men, all residents from Montreal ranging between 27 and 32 in age, were arrested at an Airbnb residence in Mississauga.

Roughly $250,000 in stolen property was recovered after a search of their vehicles, police say.

Halton police say they are liaising with other regional police services believing the six likely were responsible for similar robberies in the GTA. Detectives say they are working on returning stolen property to their owners.

Anyone who has reported a break in between July 1, 2019, and August 2, 2019, are encouraged to contact police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

