Weather
August 8, 2019 7:12 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Alberta’s Yellowhead County

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of the logo for Environment Canada.

CREDIT: https://www.ec.gc.ca
A A

Parts of Yellowhead County near Cadomin, Alta., and Robb, Alta., were issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“The severe storm is 75 km southeast of Hinton and is moving southeast at 30 km/h,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The weather agency said the storm was “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Edmonton Airshow forced to cancel over wet weather: organizers

Other parts of central and southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning late Thursday afternoon.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

READ MORE: Lac Ste. Anne County declares state of agricultural disaster

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Environment Canada
Hail
Rain
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
summer weather
Weather
Yellowhead County

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.