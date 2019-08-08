Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Alberta’s Yellowhead County

Parts of Yellowhead County near Cadomin, Alta., and Robb, Alta., were issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“The severe storm is 75 km southeast of Hinton and is moving southeast at 30 km/h,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The weather agency said the storm was “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Airshow forced to cancel over wet weather: organizers

Other parts of central and southern Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm warning late Thursday afternoon.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

READ MORE: Lac Ste. Anne County declares state of agricultural disaster

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.