Canada election: Edmonton Griesbach

Edmonton Griesbach was a new riding for the 2015 federal election, comprised of parts of the former Edmonton East and Edmonton–St Albert ridings. It resides to the north and east of Edmonton Centre, reaching as far east as the Clover Bar Bridge, as far west as St. Albert Trail, as far north as 153 Avenue and as far south as Jasper Avenue.

Conservative Kerry Diotte won the inaugural federal election in Edmonton Griesbach in 2015 with more than 2,800 votes over NDP candidate Janis Irwin, the NDP’s second-strongest showing in Alberta in the 2015 election.

Diotte is a member of the parliamentary standing committee on human resources, skills and social development and the status of persons with disabilities. Before becoming an MP, Diotte was a member of Edmonton City Council for one term beginning in 2010 and before that held a number of roles, including reporter and columnist, with the Edmonton Sun and other news organizations.

Candidates

Conservative Party: Kerry Diotte (Incumbent)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Habiba Mohamud

NDP: Mark Cherrington

People’s Party: Barbara Nichols

CHP: Christine Armas

Population (2016 census data): 112,287