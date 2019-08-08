Teen dies after being found in critical condition at Walnut Grove skate park

A teenage boy has died after he was found in critical condition at the Walnut Grove Skate in Langley Wednesday night.

The park is adjacent to the Walnut Grove Community Centre at 88th Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.

The BC Coroners Service says the boy died “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

He was rushed to hospital after being found in critical condition, but died a short time later.

“We’re in the very early stages of our investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” said BC Coroners spokesperson Andy Watson.

“Obviously that’s going to take some time, but certainly we are investigating, we were notified and we are investigating.”

Langley RCMP referred all calls to the Independent Investigation Office, which could provide a few details and referred media calls to the coroner’s office.

The cause of death is under investigation.

More to come…