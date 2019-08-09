Saskatchewan weather outlook: daytime highs take a nosedive

Daytime highs take a nosedive this weekend as rain begins moving in.

Friday

After some cool, even record-breaking morning lows during the first week of August, temperatures only dipped back to low double digits to start the day on Friday.

After some sunny breaks to start the day in parts of the province, a few clouds and spotty showers continue to linger into the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s, feeling like the 30s with humidity.

Friday night

There is a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm Friday evening, particularly in Regina during the Garth Brooks concert, as temperatures in both cities fall back toward single digits overnight.

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in Saskatoon on Saturday with clouds lingering into the weekend in Regina with a chance of showers early in the day before skies start to clear later on.

A cold front will have finished moving through by the end of the day with daytime highs in both cities falling back into the low 20s.

Sunday

Clouds roll back in on Sunday with a chance of showers later in the day as the next much of moisture makes its way into the province from Montana.

Temperatures should manage to make it into the low 20s yet again for another cool afternoon high.

Work week outlook

It will be a wet start to the second week of July with a good chance of rain during the day on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper teens before returning to the 20s with some sun by mid-week.

Johnna Janzen took the Aug. 9 Your Saskatchewan photo at Danielson Provincial Park:

