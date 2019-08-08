Lethbridge police release composite sketch of Henderson Lake sexual assault suspect

Lethbridge police have released a sketch of a suspect after a child reported being sexually assaulted inside a public washroom at Henderson Lake.

Police said the eight-year-old boy was at a birthday party at the lake on June 1 when he was approached by an older man he didn’t know. Police said the man offered the boy candy then took the child to the washroom, where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.

A witness saw the two near the water after the assault and reportedly called to the boy to come back to the party. Police said the man “appeared nervous and quickly walked away northbound.”

On Thursday, police issued a composite sketch of the man.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 60s with a slim build and clean cut white hair. He was wearing light beige, cargo-type khaki shorts that were past the knee, a white-and-red plaid shirt and white tennis shoes.

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place June 1 at Henderson Lake Park, involving an eight-year-old boy at a birthday party and a suspect who is described as a man in his 60s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News