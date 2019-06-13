Lethbridge police investigate sexual assault of child at local park

Lethbridge police say they are investigating after an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man in a public washroom.

Police said the boy was at a birthday party at Henderson Lake on June 1 when he was approached by an older man he didn’t know. Police said the man offered the boy candy then took the child to the washroom, where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.

A person in the park then saw the pair near the water and called out to the boy to come back to the party. Police said the male suspect then walked north toward to parking lot.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, after officers said the boy told his mom.

Police are now searching for a man believed to be in his 60s, standing about 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall. Officers said the suspect has a slim build and clean cut white hair. He was wearing light beige, cargo-type khaki shorts that were past the knee, a white and red plaid shirt and white tennis shoes, police said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone who was in Henderson Lake park on June 1 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and may have seen the suspect is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.