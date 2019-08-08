$3.3 million to be spent on revitalizing Saskatchewan’s provincial parks

The Government of Saskatchewan says it’s investing $3.3 million to improve facilities and infrastructure in Saskatchewan’s northern provincial parks.

The money is allotted for the 2019-20 term and will be spent on construction of a new visitor reception centre at Candle Lake Provincial Park, completion of the water system upgrade at The Battlefords Provincial Park, and electrical service expansion at Matheson Campground in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

A major upgrade and expansion to the sewage lagoon at Lac La Ronge Provincial Park is also part of the plan for the money.

“Enhancements to these parks, including a new visitor reception centre, campground infrastructure upgrades and trail development are necessary to continue attracting visitors to our province and providing a place for our residents to enjoy their vacation time,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky.

“The parks in northern Saskatchewan are hidden gems, each offering a unique experience that one may not expect on the prairies,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said.

There will also be upgrades to washrooms, docks, day-use facilities and signage.

Since 2007, there has been a total of $116 million invested. Improvements planned for 2019-20 will further increase the total investment to more than $127 million since 2007.

