Province investing $4.76M in transit projects in Peterborough city and county

The province is investing more than $4.76 million in new transit infrastructure projects in the city and county of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Ontario launches public transit funding stream for municipalities outside GTA

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith made the announcement Thursday morning at the city’s transit depot. He said the priority transit infrastructure projects are being nominated under the Public Transit stream of the Investing in Canada INfrastructure Program (ICIP).

“The investment that we are making today in transit for both the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County will make a positive difference in the lives of our residents,” he said.

Transit funding announcement https://t.co/hXeogynaON — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) August 8, 2019

The projects include an accessible transit van in Peterborough County, along with bus expansion, refurbishment and replacement, and a specialized van expansion for the city’s transit fleet.

“These nominated projects will help people in the Peterborough area spend less time commuting and more time doing the things they love with those they care about most,” said Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure.

The projects are now under review by the federal government for funding eligibility.

“We’re excited to get shovels in the ground; these initiatives promise to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Scott. “Now it’s up to the federal government to approve them.”

The ICIP is a $30-billion, 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Projects, provincial contribution and total eligible for project:

Peterborough County:

Caremobile 2021 (accessible transit van services): $19,971.20; $62,921.25

City of Peterborough:

Bus expansion: $2,649,735; $7,950,000

Bus Replacement: $1,324,867.50; $3,975,000

Specialized Van Replacement: $239,976; $720,000.01

Specialized Van Expansion $119,988; $360,000

Conventional Bus Refurbishment $413,292; $1,240,000

WATCH: Billions in federal funding for Ontario public transit remains inaccessible