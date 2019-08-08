Arson investigation at 2 vacant homes in McKernan neighbourhood

Just a few weeks after and a couple blocks away from where two infill homes were deliberately set on fire, investigators are looking into arson at two other properties in Edmonton’s McKernan neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of smoke coming from a home on University Avenue near 114 Street.

Crews arrived on scene eight minutes later and found a fire burning on the main floor of the home. Edmonton Fire Rescue said the flames were extinguished 10 minutes later.

But then crews noticed smoke coming from a home one block south, at 79 Avenue and 114 Street. Firefighters went inside the home and found a small fire in the basement, which was extinguished before 11:30 p.m.

Both homes in the University of Alberta area were vacant and slated for demolition, therefore there was no damage estimate, EFR said. No one was injured in the fire.

The two fires were deliberately set and are under investigation, the city confirmed.

The fires come after an infill home being built on 75 Avenue near 112 Street deliberately set on fire on July 16, causing $200,000 in damage to the structure and the neighbouring skinny home.

