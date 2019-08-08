Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual abuse of teenage boy

Police have laid numerous charges against a Calgary man following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a teenage boy.

Officers launched their investigation in June after a 15-year-old came forward to report being sexually assaulted.

Police said the accused was in a position of trust with the boy, coaching and sponsoring him in a youth basketball imitative through Keepers’ Club International.

“The man purchased a number of personal items for the victim and provided transportation to and from sporting events, games and tournaments,” the Calgary Police Service explained in a Thursday news release.

“It is alleged that their interactions escalated to sexual assault, which occurred at the man’s residence in Calgary, on a number of occasions over a 12-month period, between June 2018 and June 2019.”

Police have charged Junny Gallaza with invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to call Det. Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

More information on how to recognize signs of child abuse can be found on the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre website.