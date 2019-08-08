Willie Nelson cancels tour, says he has ‘breathing problem’

Only two shows into his extensive American tour, Willie Nelson has cancelled the remainder of his currently scheduled performances.

The revelation came late Wednesday evening, following the 86-year-old’s performance at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Nelson tweeted out a message to his fans, explaining that the decision to cancel the tour came as a result of a “breathing problem” that needed to be checked out by his doctor.

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

The Always On My Mind singer was originally set to play an additional 30 concerts leading up to the end of November, but they have all since been cancelled.

Though Nelson wrote “I’ll be back” in his public message, it’s unclear whether he will reschedule the remaining U.S. tour dates.

Nelson was also scheduled to play the annual Farm Aid gig alongside John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt, among others, on Sept. 21.

For the majority of the tour, Alison Krauss was set to serve as the main opening act, along with up-and-coming folk-rock duo Ida Mae as special opening guests.

No details on refunds or potentially rescheduled dates have been revealed. Nelson’s tour was slated to end in Thackerville Okla., on Nov. 29.

This isn’t the first time Nelson has been forced to cancel a show. In fact, it’s one of many occurrences.

On May 26, 2018, he abruptly walked off stage during his set at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. It was later revealed that Nelson had a “stomach bug.”

He previously ended a gig early in West Valley City, Utah, at the USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 13, 2017, as a result of the venue’s 4,300-foot altitude.

This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 14, 2017

Nelson’s status is currently unknown.

Any updates and additional information can be found through the official Willie Nelson website.

