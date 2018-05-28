Willie Nelson abruptly walks off stage minutes before Charlotte show

Willie Nelson walked out on stage Saturday night (May 26) for a date on his Outlaw Music Festival tour at the PNC Music Pavilion, but after picking up his guitar and briefly putting it on, he set it back down, flung his cowboy hat into the crowd and left the stage, according to Taste of Country.

The 85-year-old singer could be seen walking out of the stage door after what was reportedly his second attempt to take the stage that night.

Live Nation Carolina later released a statement, saying: “Due to illness, Willie Nelson was unable to play tonight at the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte. Fans are asked to please hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced.”



Story continues below Due to illness, Willie Nelson was unable to play tonight at the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte. Fans are asked to please hold on to their tickets until the new date is announced. — Live Nation Carolina (@LiveNationNCSC) May 27, 2018

READ MORE: Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to ‘bad cold’

A spokesperson for Nelson confirmed that he was suffering from a “stomach bug” that prevented him from performing and that the Charlotte show will be rescheduled at a later date.

Some fans took to Twitter to complain that they waited an hour after Nelson had left the building before they were informed of what was happening.

We waited one hour without so much as a peep of information. Very poor treatment of 10,000 or so paying customers. Don’t we deserve the courtesy of an explanation before an hour goes by. #shoddytreatment by @WillieNelson #willienelson — Tom (@tshoward0402) May 27, 2018

@LiveNationNCSC are you going to give refunds for the Outlaw Music Festival? It was originally billed with Brandi Carlisle and Elvis Costello. They were cut. Now, Willie Nelson refuses to come out. #whereswillie — Jaime (@jllowe2003) May 27, 2018

85 yr young Willie Nelson has just walked on and off the stage in Charlotte twice. The 2nd time angrily throwing his hat into the crowd. I don't think he is coming back. I wish I had caught the hat. — Bruce Boucher (@Crzycnuk) May 27, 2018

Weirdness at Willie Nelson show in CLT. He came out once, walked off stage, came back out, threw his hat into crowd, walked off AGAIN. Boos. — tommy tomlinson (@tommytomlinson) May 27, 2018

READ MORE: Willie Nelson cuts show short due to altitude sickness

Last August, Nelson cut short a performance near Salt Lake City.

The singer gave an update on Twitter early the next day, blaming the incident on altitude sickness due to the venue’s 4,300-foot altitude.

He apologized in a statement posted to his social media accounts, writing: “This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground.”