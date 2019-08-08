Overnight assault in Hamilton sends homeless man to hospital: police
Hamilton police are appealing for information after an overnight assault sent a man to hospital.
Police say that shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, they were called to assist paramedics at a convenience store in the Barton and Strathearne area, where they found a victim who said he was assaulted at a nearby residence.
The 31-year-old man of no fixed address was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers attended the residence in question and confirmed an incident did occur at that location; however, police say the victim is not co-operating with the investigation.
If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det. Const. Doug Moon by calling 905-546-2923.
