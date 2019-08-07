Hamilton middle school principal facing sexual assault charges

The principal of a downtown Hamilton middle school is facing charges after an investigation into a 2017 report of sexual assault.

Hamilton police say the reported incident involved a female student who attended Ryerson Middle School, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Damir Ivankovic, 54, of Stoney Creek, has been employed with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board since 2003 and has also held jobs at Rosedale Elementary School and Viscount Montgomery Elementary School.

READ MORE: Stoney Creek man charged with uttering threats over flyer delivery

Ivankovic was assigned to home duties by the school board in early January, according to police.

He’s now facing two charges: one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference. He’s expected in court on Sept. 3.

Anyone with further information on the case should reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-6375 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.