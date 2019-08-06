Stoney Creek man charged with uttering threats over flyer delivery

A Stoney Creek senior has been charged with uttering threats and had his firearm licence seized after a bizarre incident over the long weekend, according to police.

Hamilton police allege the 71-year-old man was brandishing a wooden stick when he threatened three people delivering flyers to his home near Riverdale Park in the area of Queenston and Gray roads at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Hamilton man charged after allegedly threatening landlord with gun

Media relations officer Const. Jerome Stewart adds that the homeowner allegedly made mention of a firearm in his threats.

That alleged remark has prompted the seizure of his long gun as well as his licence to own it while the case is before the courts, police said.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking for cyclist after alleged assault on the waterfront

The accused faces three counts of uttering threats and is due to appear in court on Aug. 22.