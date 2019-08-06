Hamilton police looking for cyclist after alleged assault on the waterfront

Police are looking for help from the public in an assault involving three cyclists on the Waterfront in early July.

Investigators say a man in his 50s is a suspect after an afternoon altercation on a bike trail near Wild Waterworks at Confederation Park on July 7, 2019.

Police say just before 2:30 p.m. a male and female couple, also in their 50s, were yelled at by the suspect after he cut them off on the trail. It’s alleged the suspect then deliberately rode into a male victims leg and then grabbed him by the shirt and hat. The man received minor abrasions from that confrontation.

During the tussle, the woman rider tried to pull the suspect off of the male victim but was spat on after the man pushed her away.

The suspect then rode off.

“The couple reported the incident right away,” said Const. Jerome Stewart, “An officer has been working internally trying to identify the suspect. Now that he has exhausted that avenue he has made us aware.”

The suspect is described as a fifty-something male with a medium build and tattoos on his arms and legs. He was seen dressed in black with a grey baseball hat, riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-546-2963 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com