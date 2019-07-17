Assaulted Hamilton bus driver describes details of attack: ‘I think I’m lucky’

Sealy said he had just started his standard route from Hamilton to Richmond Hill on Tuesday of last week, when a passenger hopped aboard the bus and ran up to the second level — without paying his fare.

“I think I’m lucky to get away [with] the injuries that I have,” said the 73-year-old transit veteran.

GO bus driver Derrick Sealy says he’s lucky to be alive after a brutal assault by a passenger left him with bruises around his face and shoulders and multiple cuts that required 20 stitches.

“I only said to him, ‘sir, would you like to come back and tap your card or let me see your tickets,'” Sealy said.

“He gave me no response, went straight upstairs.”

Sealy said he followed protocol by pulling the bus over and calling his supervisor.

But while they were waiting, Sealy claims the passenger aggressively requested him to start driving the bus. That, he says, is when things got out of hand.

“As he was walking towards me and he got closer towards me, he went and spat straight in my face,” Sealy recalled.

WATCH: (April 26, 2019) Teen sentenced for ‘despicable’ 2018 attack on Edmonton bus driver

In response, Sealy said, he grabbed the man by the throat.

“In my face,” said Sealy. “It doesn’t matter who it is, you will react to something like that because you don’t know the individual and you haven’t done him anything.”

Sealy said the man fought back by grabbing the bus driver by the throat with one hand — then raised his other arm.