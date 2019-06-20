Hamilton man charged after allegedly threatening landlord with gun

A 23-year-old Hamilton man was arrested overnight Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his landlord with a firearm.

Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight on June 19 and learned that a tenant of a home on Hamilton Avenue and Concession Street may have pointed a firearm at his landlord and uttered a death threat.

Police say officers later seized a gun and arrested a suspect.

Daniel Robert MacKenzie has been charged with several offences, including possession of a modified firearm, pointing a firearm, careless storage, uttering threats and failing to comply with the terms of his probation.

There were no injuries in the alleged incident.

Anyone with information on the alleged incident is asked to call police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

