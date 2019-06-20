Crime
June 20, 2019 11:07 am
Updated: June 20, 2019 11:08 am

Halton police arrest fortune teller accused of defrauding client

By News Anchor  Global News

Police say 23-year-old Cynthia Burt operated out of a storefront on Lakeshore Road in Oakville under the alias "Psychic Jasmine."

Halton Regional Police / File / Twitter
Halton police have arrested a fortune teller who allegedly defrauded a client out of $200,000.

Police say 23-year-old Cynthia Burt operated out of a storefront on Lakeshore Road in Oakville under the alias “Psychic Jasmine.”

Police say the accused preyed upon the alleged victim’s vulnerable situation. After the incident was first reported to them in December 2017, police say Burt moved to Edmonton, Alta., where she was also accused of defrauding others.

Last Friday, fraud detectives with the Halton police flew out west and returned Burt to Ontario, where she is now facing charges of fraud and harassment.

She will appear in court next month.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and/or witnesses. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact lead investigator Det. Const. Taylor Meyer at 905-825-4777 ext. 8765.

