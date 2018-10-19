After months-long investigation, Milton psychic faces fraud, extortion charges

Halton Police have arrested a psychic in Milton.

Police say the investigation began in May 2018, when a victim reported that a psychic had defrauded them of over $60,000.

READ MORE: Ministry of Labour investigating three separate workplace deaths

Police learned that the accused was operating a registered business known as Milton Psychic on Ontario Street South, where a 32-year-old woman was taken into custody on Thursday.

Dorie (Madeena) Stevenson has been charged with extortion, fraud over $5,000 and witchcraft, fortune telling.

READ MORE: Milton teen accused of armed robbery

“What we typically see is a tendency for perpetrators to take advantage of persons when they are in their most vulnerable state,” said Halton Police Detective Sgt. Dave Costantini. “Victims are manipulated into believing something bad will happen to them unless they remit cash. We even see incidents where victims are required to make purchases and remit these purchases in order to be cleansed.”

“Purchased items include new cell phones, jewelry, appliances and gift cards,” Costantini explained. “Purchases are made under the assumption these items will be returned, but they never are. When victims cannot be squeezed any longer, the perpetrators rely on the victim’s embarrassment in not contacting police.”

WATCH: A preview of the Kingston Psychic Expo

Police are requesting that any other alleged victims contact Det. Const. Sarah McCullagh at 905-825-4747 ext. 2419.

After a lengthy criminal investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service, a 32-year-old Milton psychic has been charged with: – Extortion

– Fraud Over $5000

– Witchcraft – Fortune Telling. Details here: https://t.co/GGi7auTulz ^jh pic.twitter.com/MIbncjrBNN — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) October 19, 2018