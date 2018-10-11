Milton teen accused of armed robbery
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Milton.
On Tuesday night, Halton Police say a woman was robbed at knifepoint in her driveway.
After receiving a large sum of money, the suspect fled on foot, police said.
Jax, a police services dog, tracked the suspect to a residence several blocks away, where several items were seized by police and the accused was taken into custody on several charges, including robbery, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Craig Slade of the One District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2456.
