Reported stolen vehicle leads to arrest in Milton
Halton Police have made an arrest after a reportedly stolen car was spotted in Milton.
READ MORE: No charges warranted against officer who caused man to lose hearing in ear: Ontario’s police watchdog
Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Martin Street and Market Drive area, where a man was said to be driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Toronto.
While officers were responding to the scene, police say the same man was involved in a minor theft from a nearby gas station as well as a motor vehicle collision, where he abandoned the vehicle and hopped in a taxi.
Despite his attempts to evade police, Michael Danso, 22, was arrested on several charges, including failing to remain at the scene of an accident, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.
READ MORE: 2 youths taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight at Milton elementary school
Police say initial reports suggested that the suspect was in possession of a firearm, however, no weapon was located.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.