Adam van Koeverden, 4-time Olympic medallist, to run for Liberals in next federal election
OTTAWA – Decorated Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden says he hopes to run as a liberal candidate in the next federal election.
The four-time Olympic medallist says he’ll be seeking the party’s nomination to run in the Ontario riding of Milton.
READ MORE: Rio 2016: Canada’s Adam van Koeverden, Mark Oldershaw come up short in semifinals Monday
The seat is currently held by Conservative deputy leader and former cabinet minister Lisa Raitt.
A website laying out details of van Koeverden’s candidacy says his campaign will focus on traditional liberal values with an emphasis on youth, sport, physical education and healthy communities.
READ MORE: Rio 2016: Adam van Koeverden blasts rower Adam Kreek, media over ‘sexist’ coverage
The 36-year-old has an Olympic gold medal to his credit as well as two world championships, and was Canada’s flag-bearer at the Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing.
The federal election is slated to take place next year.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.