Politics
October 4, 2018 10:27 am

Adam van Koeverden, 4-time Olympic medallist, to run for Liberals in next federal election

By Staff The Canadian Press

One of Canada’s most celebrated athletes stops by The Morning Show to talk about his recent $5,000 donation to improve the lives of Canadian kids in indigenous communities.

A A

OTTAWA – Decorated Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden says he hopes to run as a liberal candidate in the next federal election.

The four-time Olympic medallist says he’ll be seeking the party’s nomination to run in the Ontario riding of Milton.

READ MORE: Rio 2016: Canada’s Adam van Koeverden, Mark Oldershaw come up short in semifinals Monday

The seat is currently held by Conservative deputy leader and former cabinet minister Lisa Raitt.

A website laying out details of van Koeverden’s candidacy says his campaign will focus on traditional liberal values with an emphasis on youth, sport, physical education and healthy communities.

READ MORE: Rio 2016: Adam van Koeverden blasts rower Adam Kreek, media over ‘sexist’ coverage

The 36-year-old has an Olympic gold medal to his credit as well as two world championships, and was Canada’s flag-bearer at the Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing.

The federal election is slated to take place next year.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Adam van Koeverden
Federal Election
Liberal Party of Canada
Milton
Olympic Games
Olympic gold medalist
Olympic kayaker
Olympic medallist

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News