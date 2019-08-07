Alberta’s lengthy road test scheduling process faces new roadblocks

There’s been a lot of stop-and-go when it comes to scheduling a road test in Alberta — mostly stop.

Now some people are blaming bulk or multiple bookings. Calgary mom Denise D’Arcy is one of them.

“People double-booking or booking five road tests for their children. In case they fail one, they have four others booked,” D’Arcy said.

WATCH: ‘Chaos in the industry’: Complaints mount over new Alberta driver exam system

D’Arcy said that is part of what is keeping her son, 17-year-old Shane, from getting an appointment.

He was supposed to have a road test coming up in late September, but due to a technical issue, it was cancelled.

Their attempts to get a new date have stalled.

The Ministry of Transportation told Global News: “The department has become aware of this [multiple booking] issue and has recently updated the booking system to allow a maximum of two bookings per person in the system at any one time.”

The D’Arcys aren’t alone in their frustration.

Registries, students and some driver examiners are reporting lengthy waits to book driver exams.

On March 1, the province took over all driver licence road tests in Alberta. Before that, certified examiners operated as private contractors. Drivers booked tests with a registry, which called in an examiner.

READ MORE: Alberta government taking back driver’s licence road testing from private industry

The new UCP government has confirmed it is reviewing the current driver examination system.

Alberta Transportation also confirmed the technical glitch the D’Arcys experienced.

“The Alberta Road Test Scheduler recently experienced some technical difficulties during online scheduling — bookings appeared complete and generated a payment receipt but the appointments weren’t being logged into the system. The problem was detected and resolved, however, as a result, it has been necessary to refund some appointments.”

It is encouraging Albertans, like the D’Arcys, to check back regularly for new times.

“We’ve gone on two, six, eight times a day,” D’Arcy said. “There’s been nothing within a 100 mile radius of Calgary. We’ve gone into Okotoks [and] High River. We went into Olds.”

Shane will have to wait to get on the road by himself — something he’s not too happy about.

“It’s just disappointing because I was hoping to have everything settled before I went back to school,” he said. “I want to get my own car so I can go places and do stuff with friends and not rely on other people.”