Alberta addressing concerns with driver’s licence test delays

Some help is on the way for people frustrated, waiting weeks and weeks to get their driver’s licence tests done.

“I went online. They told me to go online to do it,” Jeff Widdows said. “There was no dates available anywhere within 100 kilometres of Edmonton for over a month.”

Widdows completed his written motorcycle licence exam in May. The first date he found for a practical driving test was June 26 but it was in Calgary.

“It means I need to find somebody to drive down to Calgary with me, bribe them with beer or get a truck and trailer and drive down there.”

The United Conservative government blames the previous NDP government for the delays.

Driver exams moved in-house on March 1 following concerns raised about the services delivered privately, with seven complaints per day about examiners.

Under the old system, there were over 150 certified examiners. That number that dropped to just over 70 as testers became provincial employees.

Capacity went from 15,000 tests a month to approximately 8,000.

“Our department has been working very hard to mop up the mess,” Transportation Minister Ric McIver said.

“As of this week, we are actually back up to 140 driver examiners on the job. By this time next week, we should be up to 150 — essentially back up to full strength.”

Global News asked the minister if the driver examination system should stay in-house, go back to private contractors or a mix somewhere between the two options.

McIver indicated that’s a question for another day.

