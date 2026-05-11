Baby self-feeding devices pose choking hazards, Health Canada warns

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Health Canada has put out a warning to consumers to not purchase infant self-feeding devices previously available on Amazon, citing choking and aspiration hazards.

“These devices allow an infant to either hold the bottle and feed before developing the needed muscles to do this independently, or the bottles are situated in a way that makes it difficult for the infant to stop feeding,” the recall states.

“As a result, these products pose a choking or aspiration hazard to the infants using them, which can end in illness or death from aspirating the feeding liquid.”

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Canada has banned infant self-feeding devices under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, with Amazon reporting that 545 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

The products have since been removed from being purchased from Amazon.

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Health Canada has advised consumers to “immediately stop using the affected products and dispose of them in such a way that they cannot be used again.”

The alert involves the following products:

“Bottle Holder for Self Feeding, 2025 New Adjustable Feeding Pillow, Holder Hands Free, Plush Support Pillow, Washable, Soft, Bottles Holder Hands Free” (ASIN B0FTG6PND1)

“for Self Feeding, Adjustable Feeding was Pillow, Pillow, Plush Bottl Soft, Support” (ASIN B0G6X7N21T, ASIN B0G66HM4P2)

“Feeding Pillow for Newborns, Hands-Free Adjustable Baby Bottle Holder & Nursing Support, Relieve Parent’s Wrist, Arm & Back Fatigue for Comfortable Feeding” (ASIN B0FP4MTKW1)

“Bottle Holder Pillow, Neck Support Pad for Bottle Feeding Care, Bottles Feeding Pillow, Hands Free Plush Bottles for Travel Comfort & Easier Nursing Cushion for Mom, Arm & Wrist Relief” (ASIN B0FXGPT354)

No injuries related to these products have been reported.