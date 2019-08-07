Mount Miller blaze burning near Okanagan Connector being held: BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire that ignited north of the Okanagan Connector on Tuesday evening is burning in a remote area and is not threatening any structures, BC Wildfire Service said on Wednesday.

“It’s near Trepanier Creek, at the base of Mount Miller,” said Madison Smith, BCWS fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The fire is estimated at 0.8 hectares in size.

READ MORE: New wildfire sparked north of the Okanagan Connector

“The minimal growth is due to a more accurate mapping we have of the fire,” Smith told Global News.

BCWS said it doesn’t expect much more growth at this point.

WATCH BELOW: Russia blames Siberian wildfires on illegal loggers as blaze spreads

“It’s currently in the ‘being held’ stage, which indicates that we don’t anticipate any further spread beyond the existing or pre-determined boundaries,” Smith said.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire triples in size, evacuation alert now covers regional jail

“Overnight, we had five personnel on site and there’s three BC Wildfire personnel responding today,” Smith said.

On Tuesday evening, three helicopters and air tankers helped fight the fire.

“We don’t have any on there today right now,” Smith said, “but if they are needed, they will be there.”