28-year-old man charged with arson following fire in Coal Creek

A Minto man has been charged with arson following a fire in Coal Creek, N.B., near Chipman.

Chipman RCMP along with the Chipman Fire Department were called to a report of a fire at a wood lot shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the fire appeared to be deliberately set and on Sunday, a 28-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Minto and charged with arson.

The suspect appeared in Burton provincial court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

He was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.