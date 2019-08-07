Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Ottawa area on Wednesday, saying conditions are favourable for heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

The storm could develop Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, the weather agency said.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” it said in a release. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

WATCH: Global News Morning weather forecast — Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Should threatening weather approach, the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommend residents take cover immediately or head inside.

According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that have the possibility of producing large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.